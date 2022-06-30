Lake Albert is hoping to bounce back strongly from just their second loss of the year when they face off against Leeton this weekend.
The Sharks went down 3-2 against Tumut on Sunday, with the loss ending what had been a four game winning streak.
Looking back on the clash, co-coach Kyle Harrison said his side just wasn't good enough on the day.
"The boys just didn't turn up for it," Harrison said.
"Tumut definitely wanted the game a bit more, so it is a good kick in the bum for the boys.
"Hopefully we can turn it around this week."
Despite going down, Lake Albert can take a lot of positives out of the match including creating a number of opportunities throughout the game, however they weren't able to put any of them into the back of the net.
"We created a heap of chances and when we went 2-0 up the boys might have just taken the foot off the pedal a bit," Harrison said.
"Then there were a couple of calls that could've gone either way that sort of brought Tumut back in and gave them a bit of hope.
"They just got the job done in the end."
Lake Albert remain in third spot on the Pascoe Cup ladder and despite taking a hit last week are still very confident of their ability to finish in the top two.
Coming up against the second-placed Leeton, Harrison believes that this weekend is a great chance for them to make a statement.
"It is definitely a big clash," he said.
"We need to win to try and get into that second spot and taking the points off them this week will definitely help.
"Obviously the loss last week didn't really help but there is still hope, we just need to get the job done this weekend and go from there.
"The boys are all fired up for it."
Lake Albert last played Leeton in round two with both teams taking away one point each following a 1-1 draw, and Harrison notes that his team has definitely improved since then.
"Leeton is a pretty strong team," he said.
"So we are going to need to bring our A game.
"The boys probably weren't as fit as what they are now and our ball play is a lot better than what it was at the start of the season.
"We should be able to put in a good match against them."
The Sharks should head into the clash with no major changes from last weeks side while Leeton will be missing Adam Raso following the decision to suspend him for 13 games for his tackle on Hanwood's Anthony Agresta.
While the loss of Raso will hurt Leeton, they are still quite a dangerous team up front with the side putting 10 goals past Tolland last Sunday, including four to Bailey Carlos in the 10-2 victory.
