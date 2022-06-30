The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert hope to give Leeton their first loss of the year when they host the second-placed side this Sunday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:42am, first published 4:30am
BOUNCE BACK: Lake Albert's Lachlan Bushby during his side's narrow loss to Tumut. The Sharks are hoping to rebound strongly when they host Leeton on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley.

Lake Albert is hoping to bounce back strongly from just their second loss of the year when they face off against Leeton this weekend.

