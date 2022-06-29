After almost 50 years in the construction supply business, Wagga man John Turner is set to retire from Hudson's Trade Centre Mitre 10.
Originally from Cootamundra, Mr Turner was working in Young when a job opened up at the business, then known as Hardy's. That was in 1974 and the rest is history.
As he prepares for retirement more than 48 years later he will leave the same Chaston Street address where it all began.
Through the years, the business has changed hands many times, and Mr Turner has now come full circle.
"I've learnt to take one day at a time," he said.
"It's been a roller-coaster but it's been good. I started at Mitre 10 and now I'm going to finish at Mitre 10."
When he first began, it was the heyday of manufacturing and the business had a much larger footprint with buildings all over the area.
"We used to make everything from frame and trusses, to kitchen cupboards, we did the lot," he said.
These days, the manufacturing side has been significantly scaled back.
"What they used to manufacture they now buy in," Mr Turner said.
But the business still makes frame and trusses for the now-booming housing market.
"Nothing's changed in that area except the way we make them," Mr Turner said.
During his time, Mr Turner also served as store manager from 1990 until 1994. In 1991, he won an award when the business was named the best hardware store in the state.
Mr Turner clocks off for the last time next Friday July 8 and hopes to travel more with wife Sandra in retirement.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
