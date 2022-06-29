As the reverberations of the recent overturning of America's federal abortion law continues to be felt, Wagga residents have reflected on how it might affect the debate around the issue more locally.
Last Friday the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, reversing a precedent that has upheld the right of women to access abortion services since 1973.
Director of Wagga Women's Health Centre Michele Saffrey called for some perspective on the matter.
"Australia and America are very different countries so I don't think that our legislation and policy decisions are comparable to what is happening in America," Ms Saffrey said.
"It's always really saddening and it does promote anger when we see people's rights being deconstructed, broken down and silenced."
Ms Saffrey said that abortion remained a pertinent issue for communities like Wagga.
"Our service responses are still changing and we are developing practices that promote and support women's choices," she said.
Pro-life advocate and Wagga medical student Elise Drum welcomed the decision.
"It's a good thing that US states can now make their own decision on what to do about abortion laws," Ms Drum said.
"With the decision being so public, it might open up a bit more conversation about the issue.
"I've been a part of the pro-life organisations at university and talk with people to see if they are as educated as they think they are about the topic.
"I think people definitely need to be much more informed and they need to know what the consequences are for any decision regarding abortion."
Weighing in on the decision, Wagga Bishop Mark Edwards said while abortion was already a state-by-state issue here, it might reopen the debate, which he said had become "a bit settled".
"It's really hard to debate this topic properly because you have to look after the women and you also have to look after the children," Bishop Edwards said.
Meanwhile, Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang urged caution.
"It's really important we don't allow the extremes of either side of the debate to take over given this happened on the other side of the world," Mr Fang said.
Mr Fang supported the legalisation of abortion in NSW Parliament in October 2019.
Independent Wagga MP Joe McGirr sympathised with those caught out following the decision in America.
"The situation in America is half the states either have or will have legislation and that is going to be a fraught, distressing situation there," Dr McGirr said.
"But we're in a different situation to them, so fortunately I don't think we will be going through the same turmoil."
