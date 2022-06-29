The Daily Advertiser
Wagga basketball product Abbey Morton signs with US's Florida SouthWestern State College

By Jon Tuxworth
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:52am, first published June 29 2022 - 7:00am
SHOOTER: Abbey Morton takes a shot for Canberra Nationals. Picture: Discovery One Photography

WAGGA product Abbey Morton is looking forward to furthering her basketball education in the country that lives and breathes it after accepting a scholarship with Florida SouthWestern State College.

