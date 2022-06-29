WAGGA product Abbey Morton is looking forward to furthering her basketball education in the country that lives and breathes it after accepting a scholarship with Florida SouthWestern State College.
Morton, 20, was part of Wagga Blaze's Waratah League championships in 2018 and 2019, alongside Adelong's Amelia Hassett who will play for Eastern Florida State College.
She is in her second season with NBL1 East outfit Canberra Nationals, who are coached by former Australian Opal Nat Hurst, and the small forward will head to the US in August.
"I just want to improve as a player and a person, it's something not many people get to do," Morton said.
"Sport takes me to the other side of the world and it's such a great opportunity and it will be exciting to see how being in that environment helps my game.
"I'm just taking it as it comes, and want to improve as a player and person.
"I've always wanted to go over. Playing basketball in Canberra I've got a few friends who have gone to college and looked into it more.
"I'm really enjoying it (in Canberra), Nat is great and has really helped a lot withy my game.
"It (NBL1) is a lot quicker basketball and a stronger league, I've really enjoyed the step up."
Morton is also a talented netballer and played for Wagga Tigers before heading to the capital.
But she said basketball has always been her first love.
"It got to the point where I had to choose, but it was always going to be basketball," she said.
"I enjoyed netball back in Wagga because it was with an Aussie Rules club and in a club environment where my family was involved. I really enjoyed that, but I always preferred basketball and the game in general."
Post player Hassett is currently playing for the Border Bandits, alongside basketball legend Lauren Jackson.
She represented NSW Country under-20s in this year's national championships in Mackay.
"I went through a recruiting agent, she sent a video of me out to coaches and we spoke through Zoom, and they were the ones that appealed to me the most," Hassett told The Daily Advertiser in March of her decision to join Eastern Florida.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
