Football Wagga juniors are gearing up for their major tournament with 10 teams heading over to Canberra for the Kanga Cup that commences on Monday.
Competing in a gala day in Forbes last Sunday, a number of teams gave themselves the perfect preparation leading to the five day tournament.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini took the sides over to Forbes and was excited about some of the results the teams achieved.
"It was a massive tournament," Dedini said.
"There were lots of teams there and we took 10 over."
Some of the highlights included the U10 girls side who came back from 2-0 to win 3-2 in their grand final as well as the U12 boys who won their grand final after being 1-0 down to take a 2-1 victory over Griffith.
A number of other sides played in either grand finals or semi-finals with all teams playing some competitive football across the day.
"All in all it was a really good day for the academy and representative teams," Dedini said.
"It's a good lead up to the Kanga Cup.
"They have been training every single Friday starting back in term four last year.
"So it is all coming together which is good."
Dedini confirmed that 10 teams would also be heading over to Canberra for the Kanga Cup alongside another 240 that have entered from across Australia with even a team from Singapore competing.
The opening ceremony is on Sunday before competition starts on Monday and runs through to Thursday with the grand finals being played on the Friday.
"The teams are all looking forward to it," Dedini said.
"Hopefully we are not coming home Thursday night and we have got a couple of teams that have made the grand final.
"In previous years we have done quite well and had a couple of teams win it before which is good."
The Kanga Cup is one of the bigger tournaments that Football Wagga and the Wagga City Wanderers include in their representative program with Dedini confirming it is a favourite among the players.
"Everyone looks forward to this one," he said.
"We do a lot of other tournaments that are over a day or a weekend but all of the kids are always looking forward to Kanga Cup.
"Obviously it is about the football and you are playing one or two games a day, but they will also go for team dinners and have things like coaches meetings.
"It gives them a bit of taste of what it would be like if you were in a full time football environment, you are with your team all week doing a few social things and then making sure you are ready to play.
"It also involves looking after yourself for a full week tournament which is good for the kids."
