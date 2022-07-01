A rare offering in Central

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Advertisement
Waterview Gardens is arguably Wagga's premier high-rise living residence according to selling agent John Bittar.
Now is your chance to secure your place within this complex with an impressive unit now on the market.
This property is sure to impress even the most discerning of buyers looking for security, privacy, stylish interiors, park-like grounds and the convenience of city living.
Positioned on the fifth floor, with only two other units on this level, privacy is assured.
Boasting two large bedrooms, the main bedroom is complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite while the second bathroom is adjacent to bedroom two.
Both bedrooms enjoy access to the private balcony which is one of the largest balconies at Waterview, capturing river views and ideal for unwinding or entertaining.
The property offers seamless generous living with a well-appointed kitchen with ample storage.
There's also access to two secure side-by-side underground parking spots plus storage facility.
The lift has recently been refurbished providing secure access right to your door.
The building is surrounded by manicured grounds, complete with an enormous private swimming pool and undercover barbecue area for residents and their guests use only.
"Rarely does a property in this tightly held complex present to the market," John said.
"Enjoy all that city living has to offer, the river walking track, an abundance of cafes, restaurants and retail shopping, all just a short distance away."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.