A WAGGA resident is using his passion for recycling to raise funds to go towards research of a rare cancer following his mother's recent diagnosis.
Jimmy Cryer recently moved back to Wagga to help take care of his ill mother after she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a type of blood cancer, earlier this year.
Advertisement
Along with launching a new business, Jim Bobs Odd Jobs Gardening and Lawncare, Mr Cryer has commenced a project with the aim of raising funds to support Multiple Myeloma research.
The funds will also be used to assist his mother throughout her journey.
"My mum recently got diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is a blood and bone cancer- so she may not have long left to live," Mr Cryer said.
"So I just want to spend more time with my family- that's what enticed me to start my own business."
The business will allow Mr Cryer to be more flexible with his time so he can be by his mother's side.
And with more time, Mr Cryer will also be able to drive his project.
In other news
"I'm big on recycling and looking after the environment, so my idea is to get businesses on board where I collect cans and bottles from them and use the money from that to donate towards research on Multiple Myeloma and to help assist my mother in her recovery."
Mr Cryer is hoping businesses and residents will get behind him.
"I don't think Multiple Myeloma is recognised as much as other cancers like breast cancer and bowel cancer, most people don't really know about Multiple Myeloma, it's not really that common, to be honest," he said.
"I want to create awareness, and awareness around cancer in general, and just assist people in their recovery.
"I want to join up with a charity- but that is still in the process."
Mr Cryer said ultimately, more funding for research means more of a chance of finding a cure for cancer, which he believes is possible.
"And at the same time, it's also helping the ecosystem," he said.
Mr Cryer said he doesn't believe there is much government funding going towards things like cancer research.
Residents and businesses who are interested in contributing to the project can contact Mr Cryer via his Facebook page Jimbobs Recycling For Cancer & To Assist Diasadvantage Youth.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.