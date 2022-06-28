A man has been taken to hospital with injuries to part of his body after he became trapped underneath a cow at Gumly Gumly.
Emergency services - including six NSW Ambulance road crews, as well as police, Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) and Rural Fire Service personnel - rushed to the scene at a property off Graham Avenue just after 3pm on Tuesday.
Advertisement
In other news
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a man, aged in his 70s, had become trapped underneath a cow.
The spokeswoman said emergency crews were able to free him from under the beast and he appeared to have escaped with only superficial injuries to his right arm and leg.
A spokesperson from the VRA said upon arrival, they found the man stuck between a "large" cow and a tree.
"Emergency services worked well as a team and we were able to free the patient," the spokesperson said.
"The cow did get up and walk away and it was left in the care of the vet and owners."
The spokesperson said they used specialised rescue equipment to free the man.
He has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.