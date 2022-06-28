A Wagga District Court jury on Tuesday was played a triple zero phone call made by a defendant while her ex-partner nursed facial injuries from an alleged machete attack.
Alleged victim Timothy Robert Orr was heard on the call yelling "I've got half my face cut off" while Sarah Anne McGrath, 36, talked to an operator from her Junee home.
Advertisement
Ms McGrath, Junee's Haydn Patrick Smith, 51, and George Stoll, 27, as well as Wagga's Bradley Triffitt, 32, have pleaded not guilty to intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.
The group allegedly lured Mr Orr to Ms McGrath's home in the early hours of May 14, 2020 where he was allegedly attacked by Mr Stoll.
The call lasted 45 minutes while police from Wagga arrived to ensure the safety of waiting paramedics and Ms McGrath was heard asking Mr Orr "Why are you mad?".
"Why wouldn't I be? You set me up" Mr Orr responded, to which Ms McGrath said "I didn't".
The trial continues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.