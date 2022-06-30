Two rising Wagga athletes are excited about their selection in a NSW Athletics talent program designed to help the next generation reach their potential.
Kippy Langat and Daniel Okerenyang are joining coach Greg Wiencke and Temora's Grace Krause heading to Sydney this weekend for the first session of the NSW Athletics Target Talent Program (TTP).
This is Langat's fifth year in the program but he is still delighted to be a part of it.
"It is always a good feeling," Langat said.
"This is the elite of the elite in the state and it is great to be a part of that squad all the time."
An added bonus for Langat is that his personal coach Wiencke will be the head coach for the long and triple jump program.
"That is going to be very nice to have him there," Langat said.
"He will be able to share his coaching with all of the other athletes and work together with them and the other coaches."
Langat has enjoyed his time in the squad and admits that he has learnt a lot during his previous four years in the program.
"I have learnt so much from it," he said.
"They teach us all about nutrition and training loading and management.
"Even how to act as an elite athlete, we learn so much about the process of being an elite athlete and how to maintain that."
Competing alongside some of the best athletes in the state is another thing that Langat is looking forward to.
"With jumps there is a really good environment," he said.
"No one really hates each other and we all work together to try and lift each other to be better.
"I know a few other jumpers who are up there with myself and we all just talk about competitions and really just work together.
"We are able to push each other to get better."
Langat was also thrilled for Okerenyang to be a part of the program for the very first time.
"Daniel is an insane jumper," he said.
"For the last couple of years he has really been putting his name out there.
"He has now got himself recognised and got picked in the squad.
"He really deserves it.
"It is really good to have as many people from the region as we can, and this has been one of the better years so I am very happy with that."
Okerenyang's selection comes on the back of a solid season including a gold medal in the U16's Men's triple jump at the Australian Track and Field Championships.
"I'm really excited," Okerenyang said.
"It is a big thing so I am really looking forward to it."
Like Langat, Okerenyang will also be under the guidance of personal coach Wiencke and he is hoping the program can help him improve his craft.
"I probably just want to learn more about long jump and getting better at it," he said.
"Learning about the physical side of it and how to prepare myself better for comps like with what to eat."
