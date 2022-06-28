Wagga seniors have raised concerns about transport access and traffic congestion as part of a forum held yon Tuesday.
The annual senior citizens forum was hosted by independent Wagga MP Joe McGirr at the Mercure Hotel.
Resident and Legacy worker Gerry Shilling raised concerns over the lack of wheelchair accessible taxis in Wagga.
"I know of an aged widow who had polio and has problems getting a disabled maxi taxi in Wagga," Mr Shilling said.
"Sometimes she will call a taxi and they will all be out of town, meaning she has to wait up to two hours for one to come and pick her up."
It is understood the taxi shortage has caused issues with other residents living with a disability as well.
Mr Shilling said this needs to change.
"There should be one or two taxis that stay within the city boundary," he said.
"If people want to go beyond the city, they should wait their turn rather than leaving [people with disabilities] waiting."
Meanwhile, fellow senior citizen Alan Lean raised concerns about the growing amount of traffic on Wagga's roads.
As a possible solution he renewed calls for the duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge to provide better access to the northern suburbs.
"The volume of traffic in the city now and the [rate of] expansion of the north-side suburbs are now causing [access] issues, particularly for emergency vehicles at the busier times of day," Mr Lean said.
"There has been some discussion about traffic lights being put in [on the Olympic Highway], but they are not the answer.
"They will just hold up one end of the problem and maybe create more.
"What we need is a second access [route] or a wider access [route] and the best way to do that is to build a second bridge.
"That's what the community needs because the growth on the northern sides is continuing rather rapidly ... so it is going to become an incredibly serious problem in a relatively short time."
He also raised concerns at the lack of footpaths in Estella and the surrounding suburbs.
NSW Minister for Seniors Mark Coure also attended the forum.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
