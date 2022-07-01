BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 5
This quality-brick home has so much to offer, representing excellent value in the current market.
Featuring three good-sized bedrooms all with built-in robes and the main bedroom separated from the others.
There's a good-sized formal lounge with a separate meals area adjacent to the light-filled kitchen featuring ample storage and functional layout with full views looking into the rear yard.
The bathroom is in excellent order and features a separate toilet.
Year-round comfort is assured with ducted evaporative cooling and reverse-cycle split system.
A huge undercover-pitched entertaining area runs the width of the house with the roofline continuing to the lock-up, powered shed.
The home also features a single lock-up garage with drive-through access, bringing the total space for vehicles locked-up or undercover to five.
There is also a second garden shed for additional storage needs.
Both the front and rear yards enjoy spacious level grassed areas and well-maintained easy-care gardens.
"This property would have to be one of the best presented and best equipped on the market right now in this price range, inspections are highly recommended," selling agent Adam Humbert said.
"This home is perfectly suited for investors with an excellent long-term tenant of nine years in place with rent potential of $420 per week or an ideal property for first home buyers or downsizers who are flexible with their move-in arrangements to allow the lease to expire in March 2023."
