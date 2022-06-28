A serial offender linked to the abduction, sexual assault and murder of former Wagga bank teller Janine Balding in 1988 will stand trial on two new charges.
Ms Balding lived in Wagga before moving to Sydney to take up a new job and was abducted by a gang of homeless youths in a railway car park just a month before her 21st birthday.
Wayne Lindsay Wilmot, aged 15 at the time, was one of five people convicted in relation to the incident.
Wilmot was convicted of assisting in sexual assault as part of a group criminal enterprise, although he was not found to have directly taken part.
Wilmot was not convicted of murder and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail.
On Friday, Wilmot, now aged 49 and of Aldavilla, appeared in Wagga District Court via video link from Junee jail.
During the brief appearance, Wilmot pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexually touching another person without consent.
District Court Judge Gordon Lerve arraigned Wilmot on the charges and he will face a judge-only trial starting February 27 next year at Wagga District Court.
After being released from jail in 1996, Wilmot was convicted of sexual offences against women and men involving at least eight victims, including a woman he beat, bound and raped at another Sydney train station in 1998.
In 2019, Ms Balding's brother David called on authorities to "do whatever they can" to keep Wilmot in custody during his attempts to seek release from jail.
