MANGOPLAH-Cookardina United-Eastlakes coach Mikaela Cole says her unbeaten side is primed for a tough stretch after beginning three weeks against their closest rivals with a 68-37 win over Griffith.
The Goannas extended their unbeaten run to nine with another strong all-court display against the third-placed Swans. They travel to second-placed Wagga Tigers, who have won their past seven games, this Saturday, before they host fourth-placed Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong the following week.
MCUE went through the shortened AFL Riverina Championships in 2020 undefeated, and Griffith was the only side to beat them last year.
"We definitely came into it knowing they're a strong team, and one of our biggest rivals this year," Cole said after the Griffith win.
"Each week we're trying not to get complacent, because if you get that mindset it's easier for an underdog to swoop in.
"We were switched on from the start, we had some goals to tick off which we achieved and we played well.
"It was just about continuing our intensity with the lead, and playing a patient game."
Cole said she would prefer to come up against other top five teams closer to finals, but said it will give them a good gauge.
The Tigers are building towards their peak after a late flurry sealed a 43-36 win over the Lions at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Cole said she expects the Tigers to adopt a physical approach when they meet at the same venue on Saturday.
"I think Tigers have improved the most, just looking at scorelines and I think they'll have a good back end of the season," Cole said.
"They certainly try and take it up to the girls and get under their skin as well.
"They play a different style defensively with their zone, it's something we'll have to look at."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
