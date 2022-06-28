The Daily Advertiser
Tigers extend winning streak before MCUE test

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
June 28 2022
FULL STRETCH: Wagga Tigers' Jess Allen and GGGM's Eliza Walsh vie for possession on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

MANGOPLAH-Cookardina United-Eastlakes coach Mikaela Cole says her unbeaten side is primed for a tough stretch after beginning three weeks against their closest rivals with a 68-37 win over Griffith.

