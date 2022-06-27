Police have issued a public appeal to find a teenage girl last seen in Yarrawonga five days ago.
Ella Warnock, 15, has not been able to be located since about 3.30pm on Thursday, June 23.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare owing to her young age.
"Ella is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, medium build with black hair and brown eyes," police said in a statement.
"It is unknown what she was last seen wearing."
The teenager is known to frequent the Yarrawonga and Albury areas.
Anyone with information into Ella's whereabouts can contact Murray River Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
