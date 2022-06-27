The Daily Advertiser

Police appeal for help to find Ella Warnock, 15, last seen in Yarrawonga

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
June 27 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERNS: Police have released an image of missing teenager Ella Wornock.

Police have issued a public appeal to find a teenage girl last seen in Yarrawonga five days ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.