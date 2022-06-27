The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Henwood Park rises to sixth following 4-0 win over Young

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 27 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:45am
HOT BALL: Henwood Park's Matt Cain and Young's Alex Freeman do battle during their Pascoe Cup clash on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith.

After a string of three consecutive losses, Henwood Park bounced back in emphatic form recording a 4-0 victory over Young on Sunday.

