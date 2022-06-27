After a string of three consecutive losses, Henwood Park bounced back in emphatic form recording a 4-0 victory over Young on Sunday.
The win lifts the Hawks to sixth place on the Pascoe Cup ladder and coach Chris Hart was thrilled with how his squad bounced back after a challenging few weeks.
"I'm really happy with it," Hart said.
"It was a good turnaround from Round 1 where they beat us 5-0, so it was good to get the win."
Henwood Park hit the scoreboard early when Lewis Crowley snuck through the Young defence to get a one-on-one and put the ball into the back of the net in the 12th minute.
They extended their lead leading up to halftime with Cameron Weir battling his way through traffic to find the bottom corner and give the Hawks a 2-0 advantage in the 35th minute.
Crowley had his second in the 74th minute finishing off a beautiful pasage of play including a great cross from Weir to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead before Bailey Hart put the cherry on top for Henwood Park finding the net in the 88th minute.
Despite scoring four goals, it was the Hawks defence that most impressed Hart during his sides win, with it being the first time that Henwood Park have kept a clean sheet this year.
"We are pretty stoked," he said.
"That's our first clean sheet, we definitely focussed on defence a bit more.
"It is a good feeling, we went in aiming for it and it paid off and we got that clean sheet."
Jumping into sixth place on the ladder during the latest merry-go-round, Hart acknowledges just how tight the race between third and ninth currently is.
"The middle pack this year is crazy," he said.
"It is definitely one of the closest competitions in years.
"From third to ninth is open, you can move around a fair bit."
The loss drops Young to seventh on the ladder after entering round 10 fourth on the standings.
They host Wagga United this Sunday, while a clash with South Wagga awaits Henwood Park.
South Wagga became the latest team to jump into fourth place following a narrow 2-1 victory over Wagga United on Sunday.
The Warriors have now won two in a row and will be hungry to keep their good form rolling as they continue their finals push.
United's loss was a costly one as they now sit five points behind eighth placed Tolland and will be looking to get some crucial points over the next couple of weeks.
Leeton bounced back from last weekend's clash against Hanwood with a solid 10-2 victory over Tolland.
The win consolidates Leeton's second place on the ladder ahead of their clash against Lake Albert on Sunday.
