A Wagga business owner has called for the state's Dine and Discover scheme to be extended to give people more time to redeem their vouchers.
Introduced during the COVID reopening, the vouchers were designed to encourage residents to get out and about to support hospitality, arts and recreation venues.
"They've been a real lifeline getting through COVID," Laser Tag Wagga owner Therese Paull said. "It would be nice if the government extended the program."
The call comes as Service NSW figures reveal millions in vouchers from Wagga and the surrounding local government areas are yet to be spent, despite the scheme finishing on Thursday.
The latest data shows Wagga residents have redeemed more than $4.1 million in vouchers, however, a further $2.4 million in vouchers have not been used.
The NSW Labor opposition said that, heading into the final days of scheme, more than $337 million in vouchers across the state were still be be redeemed.
Ms Paull said there had "definitely been a surge" in customers at her business over the weekend as residents looked to offload their vouchers.
"It's helped to get that cash injection into the small businesses, which was the purpose of the scheme in the first place," she said.
However, Wagga MLC Wes Fang said the scheme had served its purpose and it was time to end it.
"It's been a great program and has provided a lot of benefit to rural and regional communities," Mr Fang said.
"But I think people understand we have the difficult task of balancing the economic benefit to the community versus the cost to the bottom line," Mr Fang said.
"At the end of the day, nothing is ever free and it's the taxpayer who ends up having to pay for it anyway."
Business manager at the Wagga Business Chamber Serena Hardwick said the scheme had proved a great boon for Wagga.
"From what we've heard, the scheme did increase the average spend throughout the COVID recovery period," Ms Hardwick said.
"It was a successful scheme and we'd like to make sure people redeem as much of that money as possible in time."
Ms Hardwick said the vouchers could also be used to purchase tickets to future events, such as the Wagga Show to be held later in the year.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said: "My message to the community is simple - don't miss out. Check to see if you have any vouchers remaining and spend them now."
Residents from Wagga and the surrounding local government areas of Coolamon, Cootamundra Gundagai, Lockhart, Narrandera, Snowy Valleys and Temora redeemed a total of $6.3 million.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
