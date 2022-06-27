An Ashmont man has been jailed for 21 months for a string of offences including stabbing another man with a boning knife in his own front yard.
Raymond John Brydon appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday for sentencing on four charges in relation to the incident on June 2 at Ashmont.
The 36-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and found guilty in absentia of contravening an apprehended violence order.
According to an agreed police statement of facts, Brydon was on bail and serving a community corrections order when he approached the victim's residence about 11.30am on June 2.
Brydon entered the front gate and knocked on the front door of the residence.
The victim's younger brother answered the door and Brydon asked to speak to the victim, who was standing in the kitchen and who had observed Brydon at the front door.
The victim exited the residence and walked to Brydon, who at this point was holding open the front gate.
He asked Brydon what he wanted and he replied by calling him a "dog".
Brydon then removed a large boning knife, approximately 50 centimetres in length with a yellow handle and silver blade, from inside his jacket and lunged toward the victim with the blade of the knife facing the victim.
He made a stabbing motion with his arm by his side while thrusting the knife towards the victim's body.
The court heard the victim took evasive action, stumbling backwards to avoid the knife.
The knife grazed the victim's right side of his chest causing a minor graze about four centimetres in length.
The victim fell backwards and was on his back, lying face-up at the accused.
The victim held his forearm toward Brydon to protect himself.
The accused made another stabbing motion toward the victim, this time causing the tip to impact the victim's forearm, causing a two-centimetre laceration.
"The victim was extremely concerned for his safety whilst this was occurring," the police statement of facts, which were tendered to the court, said.
The victim's brother and another witness yelled at Brydon to leave and he fled the scene.
When police arrived they observed the chest graze was red and not bleeding heavily but the laceration to the forearm appeared much deeper and was bleeding extensively.
Police conducted extensive patrols of the Ashmont area to locate Brydon, who was spotted in Webb Park at 2.30pm and attempted to run from police but was apprehended.
Brydon's solicitor said his client was suffering from schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder, and requested an intensive corrections order so that Brydon could attend drug rehabilitation.
Magistrate Philip Stewart said Brydon was entitled to the full 25 per cent sentencing discount for his early pleas of guilty to charges relating to the stabbing.
"He was on conditional liberty, which is an aggravating factor," Magistrate Stewart said.
"He has a significant criminal record in NSW and Victoria, including for violence, and has been jailed for domestic violence.
"I am prepared to accept that he has schizoaffective disorder and is bipolar."
Magistrate Stewart said the assault was made more serious via the use of a weapon.
"There was some degree of planning, it was limited but he did have a knife with him," Magistrate Stewart said.
"There were two stabbing motions, including when the victim was on the ground and defenceless.
"The victim's injuries were not deemed to be serious but the second wound still bled freely and the knife penetrated skin."
Brydon was given a non-parole period of 12 months that will expire on June 2 in 2023.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
