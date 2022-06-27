A Tolland resident who had her chickens killed under the cover of darkness last week says she is afraid that a person might have carried out the attack.
Marjorie Luthy said she went to check on her chickens in her backyard coop and found eight of them had been killed by breaking their necks.
"I was going out to feed them [on Wednesday morning] and I found them like this," Ms Luthy said.
"They were in an enclosed area as I love my garden too so I had to build a place out the back for them."
Ms Luthy said she did not suspect that another animal had killed the chickens.
"I know it's not a fox or a cat," Ms Luthy said.
"There are a few feathers around but I think they would have been stick to their hands when they screwed or pulled their necks.
"I think a lot of them were half alive until they moved to where they finally died. I think it must have been a cruel death for them, the poor little darlings."
Ms Luthy said she was left deeply upset by the death of her chickens as had run a coop in her backyard since she first moved into her house 16 years ago.
"Some of them were young and others were old, but I didn't want to just kill them because they got a bit old," she said.
"If someone can come in and do this, what are they going to do next?"- Tolland resident Marjorie Luthy
"I had been getting eggs from some of them plus I come from a dairy and I love the taste of fresh eggs as they are just different.
"They weren't any particular breed, they were my babies."
Ms Luthy said she was concerned about safety with the attack on her chickens coming a few weeks after she caught someone trying to disable her security cameras.
"If someone can come in and do this, what are they going to do next?" she said.
Ms Luthy said she would pursue the matter with police and the RSPCA.
"At my age now, I don't intend to get any more chickens. Whether they lay eggs or not I'll just look after [the remaining chickens] until they get too old," she said.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
