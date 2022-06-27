The Daily Advertiser
Graphic Content

Wagga resident in shock over 'cruel' killing of Tolland backyard chickens

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated June 27 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 8:00am
UPSET: Tolland resident Marjorie Luthy with some of the eight chickens that were killed in her backyard coop last week by a suspected human attacker. Ms Luthy says she loved the chickens and the taste of their fresh eggs. Picture: Les Smith

A Tolland resident who had her chickens killed under the cover of darkness last week says she is afraid that a person might have carried out the attack.

