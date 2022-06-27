Five policy decisions that caused our energy mess | Ray's Reasoning

I'll begin by looking at the privatisation of the electricity sector. To my mind, this is the most egregious of these policy failings. Privatisation is an economic/political process based on the neo-liberal economic philosophy, which first swept the world in the 1980s. It argued that public-owned enterprises should be sold off to the private sector on the mistaken logic that private industry would run the assets more efficiently and at a cheaper cost. It was in the 1990s that privatisation really took off, after Hawke and Keating first tested the waters. The Kennett government in Victoria took the lead in privatising electricity generators and transmission assets. South Australia and NSW quickly jumped on board with what became a feeding frenzy of privatising public energy assets.