Five policy decisions that caused our energy mess | Ray's Reasoning

The current energy market crisis hasn't come out of nowhere, though unless you are an energy policy nerd, it would be understandable if you thought the recently averted crisis came upon us very suddenly.
Indeed, Liberal leader Peter Dutton is framing it as a recent catastrophe, saying it was caused by Labor "transitioning into renewables too quickly. They are spooking the market". But this crisis hasn't just suddenly emerged. As Roger Dargaville pointed out in The Conversation, and reprinted in The New Daily, "We arrived here thanks to a series of policy decisions under previous governments, state and federal, that left Australia's energy system ill-equipped to cope with the demands placed on it".
So, in this week's column, I will analyse those policy decisions, and note who made them, so we all know where to point the finger. There are five key policy moments that led to the recent power crisis.
I'll begin by looking at the privatisation of the electricity sector. To my mind, this is the most egregious of these policy failings. Privatisation is an economic/political process based on the neo-liberal economic philosophy, which first swept the world in the 1980s. It argued that public-owned enterprises should be sold off to the private sector on the mistaken logic that private industry would run the assets more efficiently and at a cheaper cost. It was in the 1990s that privatisation really took off, after Hawke and Keating first tested the waters. The Kennett government in Victoria took the lead in privatising electricity generators and transmission assets. South Australia and NSW quickly jumped on board with what became a feeding frenzy of privatising public energy assets.
Of course, the actual focus of privatised industry is not to be efficient but to maximise shareholder profit. The primary role of the energy sector to provide general benefits to the Australian public and businesses was completely lost.
A very close second on my list is axing the price on carbon and watering down the renewable energy target.
Under former prime minister Tony Abbott, the then-Coalition government removed the price on carbon created by the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government. This was arguably one of the most backward steps in the efforts to rein in Australia's carbon emissions and did nothing to incentivise renewable energy production. It also tried very hard to scrap the RET, eventually settling for just watering it down significantly.
The RET required energy retailers and large customers to ensure a share of their energy was derived from renewable sources.
Next on the list is the lack of investment in transmission infrastructure. This is not so much a policy moment, but a lack of one.
Transmission infrastructure is the wires, poles and other bits of the system needed to get electricity from power producers to households and businesses.
Most major transmission projects in Australia connecting coal, gas and hydro projects to the grid have been built by governments and later privatised. Under the current privatised system, getting new transmission lines built is a complex process.
Coming in at fourth place is an effective stop on investment in wind farms in Victoria. In 2011, Victoria's Baillieu government effectively put a stop to wind farm investment by creating a two-kilometre exclusion zone around existing homes.
This decision, combined with the reduced RET, really slowed down investment in renewables.
Finally, the Gladstone gas terminal agreements also contributed to the problem.
Liquefied natural gas exports began from the Gladstone LNG gas terminal in Queensland in 2015, during the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison era, connecting the eastern states' domestic gas markets to the international price. Unlike Western Australia, there was no domestic reserve for gas set up as part of the agreements. So, on the east coast, we are now exposed to international gas prices. Our gas costs more here than it does in Japan, for example.
The decisions made around the Gladstone gas agreements allowed Australian gas to be shipped offshore and have led to extremely high gas prices domestically.
Of course, other policy decisions have also led to today's crisis. For example, there's been limited government policy encouraging the construction of batteries and pumped hydro to store renewable energy produced at times of lower demand.
Without strong government intervention, it is unlikely that a prompt and orderly transition to renewables can be achieved.
