AUSTRALIAN pop icon Guy Sebastian is inviting residents to join him in Wagga on Friday before he embarks on a 500-kilometre trek to help combat youth suicide.
Starting in Wagga in honour of 12-year-old Lauren Rafferty, who lost her life to suicide in May of last year, Sebastian will complete the trek alongside best friend Tim Freeburn.
Advertisement
The pair will walk from Wagga to Goulburn, Mittagong to Casula before arriving in Sydney's CBD.
Sebastian is inviting residents to walk the first kilometre of the trek, starting at Wagga Riverside at 6am on Friday.
The trek is part of the Sebastian Foundation's Step Change for mental health which aims to raise awareness around youth suicides, while also raising funds for the Open Parachute program.
Open Parachute is a program founded by Dr Hayley Watson that focuses on building psychological skills in school-aged children to help them address life's challenges, ultimately preventing youth suicides.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are aiming high, we hope to raise $1 million which will put 35,000 kids through Open Parachute," Sebastian said.
So far the pair have already raised more than $650,380.
Open Parachute is a program that is close to Sebastian's heart as he, alongside his wife Julie, is a prominent advocate for mental health awareness.
"This will give young people the best possible chance to grow up healthy and happy, as well as a skill set which helps them navigate challenges in their lives," Sebastian said.
To make a donation visit sebastian.grassrootz.com/step-change.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.