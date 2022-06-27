Traffic in Wagga's CBD will experience a significant disruption as a key section of Wagga's main street closes to traffic tonight.
While council originally advised the public that Baylis Street between the Sturt Highway (Edward Street) and Morgan Street would be temporarily closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights this week, the closure will now only take place on Monday.
Advertisement
In other news:
The closure will commence at 6:30pm and is being undertaken while council removes a service pole along the street.
It's understood the pole extends quite deep into the ground, requiring an extensive process for its removal.
While this is being undertaken, Council will ensure that traffic controls and detours are in place while the works are carried out.
Council has also reassured members of the public the busy thoroughfare will reopen to traffic no later than 7am Tuesday morning.
A further two service poles will be removed at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.