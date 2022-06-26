Tumut has risen to fifth place on the Pascoe Cup ladder following a terrific 3-2 victory over Lake Albert on Sunday.
After letting in the first two goals of the game and finding themsevles down 2-0, Tumut rallied to score the next three and take their second win in a row.
Tumut coach Lachlan Anderson was understandably thrilled postgame.
"We are really happy with the result," Anderson said.
"It is the first time that I have beaten Lake Albert in first grade and it has been seven or eight years since I joined."
"It's massive for us, we love playing Lake Albert, it is always a great game and it really gives us a boost for our season as well."
Matthew Kleine got Lake Albert off to a great start in the opening 10 minutes with a terrific strike giving the Sharks the early lead.
Roughly 15 minutes later they found themselves 2-0 up when Jaiden Watson finished off a lovely cross from Jamie Rankin to further the Sharks lead.
Tumut would hit back immediately through Ethan Kass to get the Eagles on the board before Rhys Creed took full advantage of a penalty to level the scores heading into halftime.
Creed would then give Tumut the lead early in the second half after scoring his second goal for the match.
Lake Albert continued to press forward with a number of half chances however were not able to get the equalising goal into the back of the net.
After letting in two early goals, Anderson said that he encouraged his teammates to not drop their heads and continue with the job at hand.
"I just wanted everyone to focus and concentrate," he said.
"We have got a very young team so it is important for them to focus and not drop their heads."
Creed was outstanding for Tumut today, with his two goal performance backing up the pair he scored last week to help the Eagles defeat Wagga United.
"He (Creed) has had a few injuries and he has got work, so he has missed a couple of games so far," Anderson said.
"He adds that first grade quality, he has got lots of experience and he is clinical at times so it is really good for us."
Riley McLachlan, Daniel Castle and Cass were the other players who stood out for Anderson, with the side also missing a number of key troops.
Reece Mastellotto, Mark Stepic and Jay Casey all missed the Lake Albert clash and will be a welcome bonus for next Sunday's clash against last placed Cootamundra.
For Lake Albert, they remain third on the ladder but they will be looking to bounce back when they face the second placed Leeton next Sunday.
Pascoe Cup round ten results
Henwood Park 4 d Young 0
South Wagga 3 d Wagga United 2
Leeton 10 d Tolland 2
Tumut 3 d Lake Albert 2
Hanwood 9 d Cootamundra 0
