The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Tumut beats Lake Albert 3-2 to further their finals chances

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 26 2022 - 12:00pm, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NARROW LOSS: Lake Albert's Lachlan Bushby during their 3-2 loss against Tumut on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Tumut has risen to fifth place on the Pascoe Cup ladder following a terrific 3-2 victory over Lake Albert on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.