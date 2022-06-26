The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga City Wanderers go down to Queanbeyan City 2-1 in tight clash

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 26 2022 - 9:38am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHALLENGE: Wagga City Wanderers Jayden Kinces attempts a challenge on Queanbeyan City's Hussein Fureje. Picture: Les Smith

Wagga City Wanderers had their two-game winning streak ended by a strong Queanbeyan City side on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.