Wagga City Wanderers had their two-game winning streak ended by a strong Queanbeyan City side on Saturday.
Heading into the match on the back of two straight wins against Weston Molonglo and Yoogali, the Wanderers were confident heading into the clash against the second placed City side.
Wanderers player Jake Ploenges said the loss was a hard one for the team to accept, but they could take a lot out of the clash.
"It was a tough loss but there are positives and negatives to take out of it," Ploenges said.
"A two to one loss against the second placed team you have got to keep your head up high.
"It was still hard to take, I believed we deserved the draw or some points out of it but thats football."
Ploenges admitted that while the clash didn't go their way, they could still be proud of their efforts to restrict Queanbeyan to just the two goals.
"Our defence was very strong being able to hold them to two goals," he said.
"We definitely still need to work on finishing with our front three, but there is a lot of positives to take out of it."
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard echoed the remarks saying he was extremely proud of how his side fought out the match.
"I'm just really pleased with how the boys hung in and believed in themselves," Leonard said.
Both teams started the game off strongly with neither team able to hit the scorebord during the opening 25 minutes of play.
A successful penalty for David Ramos gave Queanbeyan the lead in the 28th minute before Zak Knight further extended their lead to two goals when he put one into the back of the net at the 36th minute mark.
Morris Kadzola replied for the home side in the second half and got the Wanderers back into the match at 2-1 with roughly 40 minutes of play remaining.
Despite throwing everything at Queanbeyan towards the end of the game, the Wanderers weren't able to find the back of the net and Queanbeyan were able to hold on for an important win on the road.
Ploenges, Jacob Ochieng and Tom Matheson all played well for the Wanderers, while Jayden Kinces was the only slight injury concern after getting subbed off late in the game.
The Wanderers continue their run of home games next Saturday when they host ANU.
