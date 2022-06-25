Process of elimination works out fine

This week we have been interviewing for a new reporter to join our team at The Daily Advertiser and it had me reflecting on my own journey into the news business.
It was 15 years ago almost to the day that I took my first, very uncertain and hesitant steps into a newsroom to start my first full-time job in journalism.
While not a completely aimless youth, I never knew what I wanted to be 'when I grew up' and used to dread the question whenever posed by a teacher or relative.
In many ways my career choice was more a process of elimination than a calling.
It couldn't be anything that involved maths or science, but I could write a bit, so journalism it was then!
Even still, my hiring had come as a shock.
Of course I had applied for the job, but truth be told, I'd only done so in a bid to convince my parents that I was diligently searching for gainful employment post-uni.
I didn't think for a minute that I'd actually get it!
I wasn't even interviewed. There was just a phone call from the paper's editor one afternoon saying he'd liked a story written during my uni degree and was thinking of hiring me.
It was a feature story on Tasmanian devils and the facial tumour disease threatening their existence.
Big news at the time not just in my home state, but all around the world.
I'd spent an entire semester working on it. Writing and rewriting - and rewriting and rewriting - until it was perfect.
It wasn't perfect.
But it was OK - OK enough to be my ticket to employment, as it turned out.
So I packed up my life in Tasmania and made the 1200km journey across land and sea to arrive in Griffith at the straightforwardly titled The Area News.
I hope that in 15 years the person we hire can look back on their own journalism journey with as much affection and satisfaction as I do.
All the best for the week ahead,
Ross Tyson, editor
