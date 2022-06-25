MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes solidified their place in the Riverina League top five with a 72-point win over Griffith at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday.
Looking to bounce back from last week's one-point home loss to Turvey Park, the Goannas led from start to finish to secure their fifth win of the year.
The result allowed MCUE to move to equal fourth with the Bulldogs, although Turvey Park's 88-point loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park has dropped them to fifth on percentage.
MCUE led by nine points after the first quarter, but took control in the second term with a four-goals-to-none second quarter.
After missing last week's game due to COVID, full forward Trent Castles made an impact with five goals, while Tom Keogh was best on ground with four.
Jonathan Male continued his consistent season with three goals.
MCUE has a two game buffer over the Tigers, who they meet next at Robertson Oval next week.
MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES 5.3 9.4 15.6 19.9 (123) def GRIFFITH 4.0 4.4 6.5 7.9 (51)
Goals: MCUE - Trent Castles 5, Tom Keogh 4, Jonathan Male 3, Flynn Collins 2, Doug Arthur, Wesley Clark, Harry Collins, Ryan Turnbull, Lewis Pulver; Griffith - Patrick Payne 3, Kahlan Spencer 2, Leigh Owen, Taine Moraschi
Best: MCUE - Tom Keogh, Ryan Turnbull, Jonathan Male, Timothy Smith, Nick Collins, Harry Collins; Griffith - Charlie Cunial, Nicholas Conlan, Jamie Best, Kahlan Spencer, James Girdler, Patrick Payne
