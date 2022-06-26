One of Wagga's premier charity events the Relay for Life is on track to stage an epic return following its official launch at the weekend.
Run by the Wagga Cancer Council, the event was forced online for the last two years due to COVID, but now restrictions have eased, organisers are preparing for a big comeback.
Volunteers gathered outside Big W at Wagga Marketplace for Saturday's launch and relay chairperson Alan Pottie said it was exciting to be back.
"It's great," Mr Pottie said.
"There's nothing like being out among people because it's all about awareness and focusing on the three pillars [of Cancer Council], remember, celebrate and fight back."
Last year despite COVID, the online event still raised $60,000.
"Locally that money goes towards Lilier Lodge, an accommodation centre for people receiving treatment, and also towards transport costs for those requiring treatment," Mr Pottie said.
Funds also support Cancer Council research and prevention programs.
This year's event will be return to Conolly Oval at Jubilee Park and will run from Friday October 7 to Saturday October 8.
Plans are afoot for major changes to the format of the relay, which has been a fixture of the Wagga calendar for the past two decades. "We'll be holding our opening ceremony on Friday night," Mr Pottie said.
The relay originated in America in 1985 when Dr Gordon Klatt walked 24 hours to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Since then, the idea has spread around the world.
Registrations are now open at: www.relayforlife.org.au/event/wagga-wagga-2022
