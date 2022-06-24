KASEY Tyler loves being creative with hair, but the apprenticeship she started at 17 fell short when she found herself working in salon management.
Now, at 35, the Wagga local is back behind the brush as a qualified hairdresser, hoping to inspire others to re-engage with education and training if looking for a career change.
Advertisement
"I'm a big believer that knowledge is power, so learning as much as you can, at any age, is very important, and you're never too old to learn or begin again," she said.
In other news
After leaving high school, Ms Tyler found herself prioritising work over study, and began moving up the ranks of retail management at a popular hair care stockist in Canberra.
She had always intended to complete her formal training, yet the demands of her job left little time for her to study.
However, upon moving back to Wagga during her early 30s, tragedy struck when her youngest brother suddenly passed away.
"That gave me a bit of a boost, I think, to put myself first and not be too scared to begin again," she said.
She decided to take a leap of faith and resigned from her position as a haircare sales representative.
Enrolled in a Certificate III in Hairdressing at the Riverina Community College, which recently become part of The VERTO Group, she began to pick up from where she left off more than a decade ago.
"Speaking from experience, I had more courage to do it," she said. "I think I knew myself more being older, rather than being 17 or 18 and having no idea who you really are."
After three years of hands-on education, Ms Tyler is now a fully qualified hairdresser, and living out her dreams.
CEO of the VERTO Group Ron Maxwell said that while apprenticeships are often seen as a career option for younger people, they provide a fantastic opportunity for people to pursue career changes successfully.
"Long gone are the days of getting a job straight out of school and staying there until you retire - this is where a mature-age apprenticeship can help," he said.
"Apprenticeships can open the door to a brand new career path ... while gaining hands-on work experience and getting paid."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.
Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.