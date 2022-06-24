The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Eight fire volunteers honoured for responding to 'harrowing' Dunns Road bushfire

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 24 2022 - 9:02am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEDAL RECIPIENTS: Clockwise from front, Maris Herr, Nicole Abbott, David Abbott, John Anderson, Rodney Cooper, Steve Jenkins, Richard Salcole, Alison Jenkins with Member for Riverina Michael McCormack. Picture: Les Smith

Seven Wagga people have been formally recognised for stepping up to the call and providing vital support to firefighters and evacuees during the Dunns Road Fire of 2019/2020.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.