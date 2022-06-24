The Daily Advertiser

Timothy Robert Orr, 'feared for life' after alleged machete hit to face at Junee home, jury told

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:53am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Courthouse. Picture: File

A Junee man has told a Wagga District Court jury that he feared for his life after being hit in the face with a machete at his ex-partner's home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.