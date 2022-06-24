A Junee man has told a Wagga District Court jury that he feared for his life after being hit in the face with a machete at his ex-partner's home.
The alleged victim of what prosecutors claim was a violent revenge plot, Timothy Robert Orr, resumed giving evidence at Wagga Courthouse on Friday.
Junee's Haydn Patrick Smith, 51, Sarah Anne McGrath, 36, and George Stoll, 27, as well as Wagga's Bradley Triffitt, 32, have pleaded not guilty to one charge each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mr Stoll has been accused of striking the blow with the machete and the other defendants have been charged with allegedly planning and assisting in the claimed attack in the early hours of May 14, 2020.
Mr Orr started giving evidence on Thursday, testifying that his former partner Ms McGrath lured him to her house in Junee.
Mr Orr told the jury that Mr Stoll then arrived and attacked him with a machete, and that he was able to wrestle control of the weapon and slash Mr Stoll's chest.
Under cross examination from Mr Stoll's barrister, Stuart Bouveng, Mr Orr agreed that he injected a 'point' or one tenth of a gram of the drug ice every day, that he was a drug addict and he had tried to enter rehab.
Mr Orr denied suggestions he was "paranoid" or "wigged out" as a result of injecting ice three hours before he attended Ms McGrath's house.
"Why did you strike Mr Stoll?" Mr Bouveng asked.
"Because I feared for my life," Mr Orr responded.
Mr Orr admitted he had been "broke" and injected only half his usual dose of ice that day, but denied he had instigated a knife and machete attack on Mr Stoll in order to steal his drugs.
Mr Orr also denied he "exaggerated" his statement to police to avoid being sent to jail for breaching a good behaviour bond.
The trial continues next week.
