Longest serving small business owner, iconic Wagga identity retires

FINISH: Former Riverina MP Kay Hull, Mark Anthony's Maddie Leahy, owner Mark MacKenzie, Cherie Hubbard, Anna Falepau, Oskar Hubbard, Lara Rossiter, Jeanette Rapley and Jada Thorpe celebrate the end of an era. Photo: Les Smith

While some boots are made for walking, those on the feet of Mark MacKenzie are firmly planted on Wagga ground.

The former travelling suitcase salesman has been a local iconic business identity for more than four decades, when, from the ground up, he started his self-styled and named clothing store.

Now, after 45 years of operation Mark is retiring from Mark Anthony Clothing Company with the claim of being Wagga's longest serving small business owner-operator, and one of the oldest clothing shops in the region.

However, Mark said "if it weren't for the people around me - my community of family and friends - my business wouldn't have survived the first year".

"I had no idea what I was getting into, starting a business from scratch," he said.

HIGHLIGHT: Mark MacKenzie outside his new store in Sturt Mall. Opening new stores was one of the many highlights of being in business. Photo: Supplied

"I was working for Dalco Agencies as a salesman selling airport luggage to retailers across NSW, but I was sick of travelling from town to town and really wanted to set down roots at home - so I took the plunge."

Rather than buying an established business, the then 20-year-old started from the ground up.

"There were a lot of sacrifices - and not just for me. When I first started up, I hustled - I worked three other jobs and I lived at home with my parents."

While daylight hours were spent establishing the new shopfront, evenings and weekends were a mix of waiting tables at the Commercial Hotel, shifts as a cleaner and working in a service station. The extra income ensured the business foundation was solid.

Beyond its launch in 1977 and through the following decades, Mark's business survived - and even thrived - during economic recessions, digital disruptions, pandemics and more. The key, he said, was his community.

"Every time I've been tested, people have stepped in and supported me," he said.

"I lived at home with my parents when I first started the shop, my family, my friends, other small business owners and my terrific staff have helped with everything from renovations to relocations, learning digital marketing and so many others.

"They are all part of my business story and behind its success. That's why this place will always have a piece of my heart and of our family's - so many memories have been made here."

While the business will be moving into a new set of hands - with a number of interested parties considering buying the store - the Wagga business stalwart is not quite ready to hang up his boots.

"I expect that I will be working alongside the new owners for as long as they need me," he said.

"I'll make a slow exit - and I'm looking forward to seeing the new and exciting ideas the new owner will bring to Mark Anthony's Clothing."

Marks top business tips

With several Chamber of Commerce accolades under his belt - alongside his decades of operation - the small business champion is well placed to advise on how to meet challenges in today's business world.



Mark advises business start-ups to focus on establishing a strong foundation: "Take one step at a time, focus on the here and now, and try to have earnings from other sources."

"A lot of people rush in, put all their eggs in one basket and take on too much at once. It's more sustainable to start small and that way as the business grows to meet what the customer wants it's much easier to pivot or adapt."

Pride also has to be put to the side when working to start and grow a business, Mark said: "surround your business and yourself with the right people.



Reinvention and a readiness to shift what and how you are selling is critical. - Mark MacKenzie

"Be prepared to hustle and also to accept help - including advice or practical support."

Wagga Business Chamber manager Serena Hardwick said locally owned businesses were important for towns of all sizes.

"Locally owned businesses often have unique offerings that set towns and regions apart. And when we choose local businesses, we are choosing opportunities to keep money flowing through our community," she said.

A man of ideas, including one of a Wagga CBD tram tourist attraction, Mark said no successful business ever ends as it starts. Innovation, reinvention and embracing tides of change are key to survival.

"A lot of people rest on their laurels and then they wonder why they are struggling. Reinvention and a readiness to shift what and how you are selling is critical," he said.

Being unafraid of change - from introducing men's pink shirts, to diversifying clothing lines, introducing accessories, running fun campaigns and a foray into the world of digital marketing - has made the business able to stand the test of time. When innovating, he said, putting the customer at the centre of your planning is what will set one business apart from another.



"After all, the customer is our business."

NOW VS THEN: In a classic example of how it started versus how its going, Mark recreated an iconic moment with Oskar Hubbard and 'first mate' Cherie Hubbard from a photo taken 20 years ago. Photo: Les Smith; Inset: Supplied

First mate's influence

NAVIGATOR and first mate Cherie Hubbard has worked with Mark Anthony Clothing Company since 1996.

More than a quarter of a century and two children later, she remains an integral part of the business and a close family friend of the MacKenzie family.

"It was 26 years ago - so hard to believe it was that long ago - that I walked into the business, looking for a second job," Cherie said.

"I had just returned home to Wagga after studying hospitality management at TAFE in Adelaide and it all seemed to fall into place.

"It's just such a lovely place to work - Mark and his family are such kind people and I have really felt included as almost family along the years."

He is a true captain of his own ship - chartering new waters with how he has evolved the business. - Cherie Hubbard

Cherie, who has been a TAFE hospitality teacher for more than two decades, said the skills of customer service and business planning were translated across both industries.

A focus on building relationships with customers, staff and other local businesses was central to the longevity of the business, she believed.

"Mark is also always trying something new," she said.

"He is a true captain of his own ship - chartering new waters with how he has evolved the business.

He is never afraid to try new things - bringing in new lines and styles of clothing, accessories and other items to always have something new and interesting for customers."