Farrer League teams - round 11

Saturday, 2.10pm at Ardlethan
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, M Doyle, J Griffin
HB: H Grinter, B McKinnon, J Avis
C: T Roscarel, N Doyle, J Roscarel
HF: C Bell, J Harper, J Bell
F: A Flagg, M Wallis, H Roscarel
Foll: L Jones, S Fisher , J Fisher
Int: H Gaynor, S Clemson, B McLean
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: J Cool, C Cool, M Stephenson
HB: A Ridley, T Fellows, M Clark-Kell
C: S Wolter, R Budd, D Cummins
HF: M Cummins, T Hannam, J Kemp
F: C Diessel, J Roberts, W Adams
Foll: N Budd, J Hancock, D Pieper
Int: J Prestage, T Collins, T Post
Saturday, 2.10pm at Barellan Recreation Ground
BARELLAN
B: L Paterson, K Stockton, D Campbell
HB: J Whyte, M Irvin, E Cody
C: H McKenzie, J Brittliff, D Schmetzer
HF: J Hillman, R Conlan, J Mickan
F: S Ellis, J McCabe, M Hawker
Foll: R Irvin, M Irvin, B Cleaver
Int: L Irvin, S Bourchier, L Killalea
COLEAMBALLY
B: A Burge, T Mannes, J Breed
HB: D Bennett, K Pete, J Buchanan
C: L Peruzzi, C Hayes, D Peruzzi
HF: K Bennett, B Argus, M Hillier
F: C Steele, J Hodge, K Woods
Foll: D Mader, B Hooper, L Hillier
Int: B Hardy, T Clark, S Breed
Emg: H Tooth
In: T Clark, A Burge
Out: H Tooth, H McKinnon, N Graham
Saturday, 2.10pm at Langtry Oval
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, L Gray, C Graetz
HB: J Hedington, H Reynolds, J Reynolds
C: Z Lewis, C O'Donnell, W Keogh
HF: T Lawler, L James, S Emery
F: B Toy, C Gardner, Z Walgers
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: A Kent, C Munn, B Neville
In: Z Lewis, B Neville
Out: N Cooper, J McPherson
NORTH WAGGA
B: E Winter, J Nejman, M Thomas
HB: I Crouch, K Hanlon, X Lyons
C: S Keith, K Flack, B Keith
HF: B Clarke, T Nejman, J Thompson
F: B Alexander, N Dennis, K Hamblin
Foll: M Parks, J Flood, C Winter
Int: S Longmore, L Mauger, J Kerr
In: J Nejman, J Kerr
Out: L Johnson
Saturday, 2.10pm at Nixon Park
TEMORA
B: R Grant, L McKelvie, R Hubbard
HB: G McRae, K Shea, P Walker
C: B Moye, R Krause, L Sinclair
HF: B Moye, D Leary, A Ferguson
F: T Shea, C Boyton, N Stimson
Foll: C Stacey, J Morton, I Reardon
Int: J Block, A Cockfield, E Oliver
EAST-WAGGA KOORINGAL
B: J Cooper, T Garner, K Argus
HB: N Scott, J Lenisaurua, N Curran
C: R Bourne, K Rowbotham, H Leddin
HF: B Argus, W Thomas, L Adams
F: C Wild, J Piercy, D Smallwood
Foll: K North Flanigan, H Fitzsimmons, J Turner
Int: H Nelson, T McLachlan, H Northey
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
