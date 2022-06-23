Roys chasing more success at Wagga

Jack Roy is looking to add to his winning run with another in-form greyhound in a busy period of Riverina racing.
The Wallendbeen trainer and wife Lorraine combined with Choice Chance at Temora on Thursday.
Choice Chance made it three straight wins after leading all the way from box six.
It was her 27th career win from 56 starts.
She has only missed the placings once in her last 10 starts.
Now they line up three hopefuls at Wagga on Friday.
Leading the charge is Reg's Chance.
Reg's Chance is looking to make it four wins on the trot, all at Wagga, and five from his last six starts.
Reg's Chance has only missed the placings twice in his 20 starts and has won on 13 occasions.
He has drawn box seven in the Bowyer Air (320m).
However Reg's Chance is one of five last-start winners in the seven-strong field.
The Roys also line up Logical Chance and Purdy's Chance later on the card.
The first of 11 races, the Thank You & Farewell John Patton Maiden, is at 6.01pm.
Meanwhile Peter Sims took out overall honours at Temora.
He won three of the 12 races.
First Turbo Cash led a Sims quinella as he brought up a hat-trick of wins from kennelmate Impress Dressel.
Rivello then added to a promising start to his career, making it two wins from three starts, before Ruby Kade struck.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
