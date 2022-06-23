Letters: Pulling out all the stops to save money on electricity

I have solved the electricity cost/shortage emergency by following the advice of Chris Bowen, the Minister for Energy.
I now turn off the outside and sensor lights and have removed all but one globe in the lounge room chandelier.
I turn off all the electric clocks at night, the wall phone and the TV sets at the power point.
I only charge one hearing aid at night and set the electric blanket on low.
My wife now dries her hair in the sunlight and we now use the manual toothbrushes, not the electric ones.
We have emptied the swimming pool - no more self-cleaning required.
I've sold the Tesla and bought two bicycles.
I turned off the electric rat catcher and got a cat.
The cat enjoyed the goldfish which had to go anyway after the decommissioning of the fish tank.
The doorbell had to go, being replaced by a notice on the front door: "Please knock".
To save gas, I extinguish the pilot lights for the heater, stove and the hot water service each night and relight them in the morning.
This is rather tedious, as is re-setting the clocks, but we must all make sacrifices.
We spend a bit of time in the Marketplace to save our power (They don't appear to be trying as hard as us).
We do enjoy their raisin toast, having put away our toaster.
I think we have done our bit, but is leaving both our smoke detectors on considered extravagant?
As I waded through Keith Wheeler's opinion piece I couldn't help but think of all those angry horse and cart owners, who were sure that the advent of the automobile at the beginning of the 20th century was an exercise in recklessness ("Time to face the facts on renewable energy", The Daily Advertiser, June 20).
Despite their belief that both they and their horses would suffer from the new fangled noisy and dangerous machines, they were clearly on the wrong side of history.
Just as Mr Wheeler is now.
It matters not, what Keith Wheeler, or for that matter myself, thinks.
Sustainable energy production is here, it is growing, it attracts capital from banks and investment from business and there is not a single thing that the Flat Earth Society can do to slow it up.
Your correspondent Mr Shilling is quite correct drawing attention to my clumsy grammatical error in a recent letter when I wrote "of" instead of have, I was shocked when I saw that in print.
I slipped up badly and I thank Mr Shilling for his observation.
I wonder if he feels strongly of the use these days of "gotten" and would he join me in a campaign to eliminate that word?
