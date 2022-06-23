The Daily Advertiser

Bulldogs welcome back key players for Demons clash

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
June 23 2022 - 6:30am
RETURN: Ruckman Shaun Allan (left) is back for Turvey Park.

TURVEY Park will be boosted by the return of a handful of key players for Saturday's home clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

