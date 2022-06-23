TURVEY Park will be boosted by the return of a handful of key players for Saturday's home clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Ruckman Shaun Allan, who hasn't played since picking up a hamstring injury against Griffith in round five, could have played in last week's thrilling one-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Advertisement
His return is a big boost for the Bulldogs, who will look to secure their second top five scalp in as many weeks.
"He is 100 per cent this week, he could have played last week but we gave him the extra week to recover," Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi said.
"Campy (midfielder Stephen Camp) will be in, it was just flu last week.
"(Defender) Harry Woods came back through the seconds and was best on ground, I presume that will be enough to earn a recall, and Ben Lewington (dog bite) will be available."
"They're four pretty handy players available to come back."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.