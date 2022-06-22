AUSTRALIA'S most iconic water birds have been backpacking throughout the Lachlan and Murrumbidgee valleys in record numbers.
However, the two colonies of 30,000 and 12,000 pelicans are coming to the end of their stay following a six-month itinerary of feeding and breeding.
Michele Groat from the Commonwealth Environmental Water Office said it is unknown where the big, billed birds will be flying off to next, but she encourages Riverina residents to keep an eye out for the black and white beauties.
"There's always some [pelicans] around, but probably not in this number for a long time," she said.
The Commonwealth Environmental Water Office explains that it was the region's wet conditions that enticed the native birds to set up base here.
With adult pelicans requiring about 1.8kg of food daily, Ms Groat said their presence in the Lachlan and Murrumbidgee valleys proves the health and productivity of the region's wetlands.
"Vegetation is exploding, and our wetlands look amazing," she said.
"There's been lots of fish... and somehow the pelicans know this, and they've arrived to make the most of this fantastic resource."
Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.
