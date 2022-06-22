The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

ON THE PACE: Early success secures Peter McRae's milestone

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 22 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE MOMENT: Peter McRae drives Light Up Billy to victory at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday to bring with his 200th career win. Picture: Madeline Begley

Peter McRae brought up his 200th career win at Riverina Paceway but didn't stay on that mark for very long.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.