Peter McRae brought up his 200th career win at Riverina Paceway but didn't stay on that mark for very long.
Coming into the meeting on 199 wins, McRae brought up the special win with Light Up Billy for Terry Judd in the opening race on Tuesday.
He backed it up to win with Hes A Terror for Trevor White in the second.
"I wasn't confident (in Light Up Billy), but I thought he would be in the top three, especially from the draw in that field," McRae said.
"I thought he would give a pretty good show but I was pretty confident in Trev's bloke.
"As the market showed he was probably down in grade a little bit with a good alley so to get to 201 was pretty good."
The 25-year-old was proud to hit the mark, especially as he was in his seventh season when he brought up his 100th less than three years ago.
"You don't really realise how long it takes you," McRae said.
"The last 100 fluw by but the first 100 dragged on a little bit.
"It is pretty special."
McRae is now looking to set a new career best season after driving 49 winners in the extended 2019-20 season.
He's on 28 so far with more than six months to go.
Blake Jones and Brett Woodhouse also drove doubles on Tuesday.
ROCKNROLL Runa will have to overcome a tricky draw for success at Melton on Saturday night.
After finishing second in his heat last Saturday, Jackson Painting has to contend with an inside of the second row draw with the Regional Championships Riverina Final winner.
Stablemate Delightful Angel, who was third in a different heat, should start from barrier two in the race.
FATHER and son combination David and Blake Micallef took out the Cowra Cup on Sunday.
After finding the leaders back from a wide draw, So Much Bettor was able to find clear running at the top of the straight to win by 2.2 metres.
It was his first win since March after some strong efforts in the Regional Championships series.
Micallef also drove Crime Dont Pay to victory for Michael Hawke at Canberra on Monday night.
THERE was plenty of interest in the open day of the Yirribee Pacing Stud dispersal sale on Sunday.
The online sale will be held over the weekend with 50 broodmares, 35 weanlings and 10 racing age horses on the offer.
RIVERINA Paceway will play host to the Riverina Awards Night on Saturday.
Albury, Junee, Leeton, Wagga, West Wyalong and Young will all present their awards from last season on the night as well as the Southwest and Riverina Association.
Allan Hull will be the guest speaker.
YOUNG will hold a seven-race program on Friday.
The first is at 1.17pm.
Wagga then races on Tuesday, the first of another set of three consecutive meetings for the club.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
