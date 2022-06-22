My immense sense of relief over our election results continues to grow

I am still smiling, as well as experiencing an increasing sense of relief, since the change of government.
Now, as the chaos and truth about the previous government's dysfunction becomes more apparent, my relief grows exponentially.
We would no longer tolerate another term of government with lack of care, accountability, talent, rorting and shovelling of money to mates in the fossil fuel industries.
I am so grateful that the Australian people saw through this house of cards and voted for change.
This has given the country a chance to turn the "national ship" around and move to some semblance of responsible and representative government; one where I don't have to cringe when I think of our international standing and reputation or fear for the wellbeing of my fellow citizens.
I am so far very impressed by the quick action, setting of priorities and energy of the new government.
There seems to be a willingness to forge ahead, clean up the mess and give us some confidence that there is someone in charge of policy and bringing the country together.
The words being used are music to my ears; inclusion, respect, care, leaving no-one behind, negotiation, forming partnerships, building relations with our neighbours, working together with the states.
How refreshing to see positive values being espoused and collaboration sought. We must ensure this momentum continues.
So what about us women? Everyone now acknowledges that the vote of women in this election was crucial to the outcome.
Before the election there were some in the media, especially The Guardian newspaper and one of my go-to sources "women's agenda" as well as individual journalists for other media, who posed the suggestion that women may be the deciding factor in the election outcome. How right they were.
It had become very obvious to those of us who keep our eyes open and ears to the ground, that there was a gathering rumble of disquiet and rebellion in the ranks of women in our country.
It was not just the large, public expressions of women gathering all around the country on March 4, 2021, where hundreds of thousands of women rallied and shouted "enough is enough''!
It was the conversations women were having in their friendship groups, professional organisations, play groups, work places, in fact wherever they found the opportunity to express their growing anger and impatience with being patronised and ignored.
This time we saw that the former government was not interested in addressing the issues which women live with and face in their daily lives; workplace sexual harassment, domestic and sexual violence, pay inequality, child care costs and availability, homelessness, superannuation shortfalls, the cost of living, unpaid work, and caring responsibilities.
Basically the message was "suck it up". They were more interested in the economy and "real" issues", blokey stuff.
Many misread the mood and the wave of dissent, especially from women, but also from large sections of the society.
So all political parties and aspiring politicians are on notice, ignore us at your own peril.
We have seen the whole federal political landscape change. This is not just an aberration or momentary hiccup.
People have shown that they are ready to change their vote depending on who puts forward policies and priorities which benefit their life.
The old "rusted on" voters, who loyally stuck with the same party for life are dwindling.
Not only are people changing parties, but they have shown they have an appetite for broadening the crossbench. They voted for and campaigned in their thousands for independent candidates, especially for the "so-called" Teal candidates who were predominately women.
Immediately, we have had an injection of women into our federal parliament, with one of their key platforms being safety equality for women in all aspects of life.
A record number of women will take their seats in the House of Representatives when the 47th parliament sits for the first time in July, but representation in the Liberal Party has gone backwards as it grapples with how to regain the trust of female voters.
Women will comprise 38 per cent of the chamber in the new parliament - the highest ever proportion on record - after 59 women were elected to the lower house, including 19 first-term MPs.
Women make up 57 per cent of members in the Senate.
Anthony Albanese now has 10 women in his cabinet, the largest number of women to serve in an Australian cabinet.
There will be no turning back from this trend, as we see immediate positive initiatives announced by both the Albanese and state governments who are facing elections in the next few months.
Now on the political agenda are child care availability and affordability to enable women the choice to participate fully in the workforce, early education reform, parental leave extension, domestic violence leave, the implementation of the Jenkins report on the safety of women in the workplace.
We must keep up the pressure. Women, we can no longer be ignored.
