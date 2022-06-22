Police have appealed for assistance to locate a man who has gone missing in Wagga and hasn't been seen by friends or family in over two days.
Damien Deighton, 28, has not been seen or heard from since 8.45am on Monday.
Police said in a statement Mr Deighton was last seen in a carpark on Peter Street near the Wagga CBD.
Mr Deighton has a Caucasian appearance and is about 170 centimetres tall with a medium build, police said. He has brown hair, a beard and a moustache.
His family holds concerns for his welfare as this is "out of character" and he has a medical condition.
Police said they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to locate Mr Deighton so far.
Anyone with information on Mr Deighton's location is asked to contact Wagga police by phoning 6922 2599 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
