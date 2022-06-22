Missing Wagga man found safe, well days after last sighting

A Wagga man that had been missing for several days has been found safe and well.
Police launched an appeal from the public on Wednesday afternoon following the 28-year-old's disappearance.
He had last been seen in a car park in Peter Street, behind the city's main street, around 8.45am on Monday morning.
His family held concerns for his welfare as it was "out of character" and he has a medical condition.
The man was located in Hammond Avenue around 12.45am on Thursday, following inquiries and the appeal for public assistance.
Police have thanked the community for their help in finding the man.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
