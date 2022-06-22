Missing Wagga man found safe, well days after last sighting

The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Missing Wagga man found safe, well after last being seen in CBD car park

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 23 2022 - 5:11am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:30pm
A Wagga man that had been missing for several days has been found safe and well.

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

