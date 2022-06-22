Tolland coach Aaron Mo'ane is looking forward to welcoming back a number of key players ahead of his side's Pascoe Cup clash against Leeton this weekend.
An undermanned Tolland side headed to Young last weekend where they were on the receiving end of a 4-0 loss that resulted in them dropping to sixth on the ladder.
Advertisement
Mo'ane was well aware of the difficulties heading into that clash but was optimistic that his side would be nearly back at full strength ahead of their clash against second placed Leeton.
"I knew when we went across to Young that we were going to be in a bit of trouble,"Mo'ane said.
"We only had four regular first graders playing due to suspension, injuries and unavailability.
"I knew it was going to be tough."
"Coming into Leeton, I think we have got a lot of the boys back, I think we are only missing two or three.
"So it should be a better game."
Key ins for Tolland include captain Nick Tsipiras who returns from suspension following a red card against Wagga United as well as Bobbie Charlton and Charles Whatman.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Leeton have been one of the two dominant sides in the competition so far and Mo'ane conceded that his side would need to convert their chances in front of goal if they were going to take the three points.
"Finishing our chances has kind of been our problem all year," he said.
"Wagga United for instance, we created about six genuine goal scoring opportunities in the first 10 minutes and we only scored one.
"If we can start burying our chances, we will start putting games away."
Leeton defeated Tolland 4-0 in the first round this year, however the side that walks onto the pitch on Sunday will be much more integrated than the team that lost that day.
"At the start of this year, we were a brand new squad and we probably only had one or two played that had played together before," Mo'ane said.
"We have had 10 games together now and everyone should be gelling pretty well."
Going into the second part of the year, Tolland is one of the sides that are vying for the fourth spot on the ladder.
Advertisement
"The competition is a lot closer than normal," Mo'ane said.
"If I went back to the games we lost, apart from Hanwood and Leeton, they are probably games that got away from us that we should've won.
"We should be sitting third or fourth, I think that's probably where we deserve to be.
"We have got to start finishing games off."
Heading into round 10, Tolland are tied on points with both Young and South Wagga and Mo'ane has full confidence his side has the ability to finish the year off strongly.
"I put it to the boys that fourth is definitely up for grabs and even third is as well," he said.
Advertisement
"I think we can prove that on our day, if we bring our A game we can pretty much beat anyone.
"It is all about taking the three points from the games now and I think the boys believe that they can get over anyone so we can't let games slip and we will definitely be top four come end of season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.