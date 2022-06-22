The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Tolland Wolves coach Aaron Mo'ane looks forward to some key inclusions ahead of his sides clash against Leeton

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 22 2022 - 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY INCLUSION: Tolland captain Nick Tsipiras will be returning for his side's clash against Leeton. Picture: Les Smith

Tolland coach Aaron Mo'ane is looking forward to welcoming back a number of key players ahead of his side's Pascoe Cup clash against Leeton this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.