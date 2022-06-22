A Wagga Local Court magistrate has denied a Kooringal man's application to receive an order for mental health treatment rather than a sentence after he pleaded guilty to multiple late-night street assaults.
Jayden Phillip Allen, aged 38, had sought to use section 14 of the Mental Health (Forensic Provisions) Act to have the court deal with his charge via a mental health diversion for anxiety and depression.
Mr Allen pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault and one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
According to a police statement of facts, Allen was outside JD's Kebabs on Baylis Street in Wagga between 12.30am and 12.40am on February 26 when two females rejected his advances.
One of the male victims was laughing at a comment made by another man when he was approached by Allen.
Allen asked the man "do you think that's funny?" before punching him on the left side of his face and grabbing his shirt.
Another man tried to intervene and Allen grabbed him by the shirt and slapped his face.
Later on, Allen approached another man unrelated to the first incident and asked him "Do you have a problem?"
The man responded "I'm just waking here".
"I've been to jail and I'm not going to go back," Allen said before slapping the man's face without warning or provocation and then punched him in the mouth, leaving him bleeding with a spilt lip.
In court on Tuesday last week, Allen's solicitor said his client had been suffering from a "significant disturbance in his mind" at the time of the offending and had later sought treatment from Wagga Base Hospital's mental health ward.
"He had a very difficult upbringing and significant drug use in his teens but he has no prior record of violence," the solicitor said.
The solicitor said Allen was dealing with a number of stressors at the time including the death of his father and was taking weight loss pills that he later learned had contained amphetamine.
"There could be some nexus between that drug and the alcohol consumed," the solicitor said.
"[Allen] has never been to jail. To have said that he was not going back to jail shows what a manic state he was in."
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said it appeared Allen had sought in-patient mental health treatment as a result of having felt bad for "hitting people" rather than for any condition that influenced his offending.
The police prosecutor opposed the mental health diversion application, telling the court that Allen's alcohol use on the night was a bigger factor in his offending.
Magistrate Halburd found that Allen had "reasonable grounds" for eligibility for mental health diversion but it was a "difficult decision" whether to grant the application.
"There is a balance of interests here: punishment versus rehabilitation," Magistrate Halburd said.
"These were no minor assaults."
Magistrate Halburd denied the application but told Allen's solicitor that he was contemplating a sentence of a community corrections order rather than full-time custody.
The matter was adjourned until July 26 to allow time for a sentence assessment report to be prepared.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
