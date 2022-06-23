Season so far: The Lions certainly have a target on their backs after going unbeaten through the first round, while racking up a big percentage of over 220. The pre-season question mark was whether they could adjust to life without key forward Riley Corbett after his move to SANFL. George Alexander has stepped up with 30 goals in just six games. Daniel Foley, who played in the ruck and defence last season, has filled the centre half forward role with eight goals in five games. Fellow ruck Jacob Olsson has also been effective when resting up forward with nine goals in five matches. All three have spent time on the sidelines, but others like small options Kai Watts (19 goals) have stepped up when required.