Temora athletics coach Greg Weincke is looking forward to what he describes as a 'daunting' challenge following his selection as a coach for the Athletics NSW Target Talent Program.
Weincke has been selected as the long and triple jump coach for the program, however he isn't the only local selected to take part in the program.
Advertisement
Rising Temora athlete Grace Krause has been selected in the squad for sprints, long jump and triple jump and will be under the tutelage of Weincke during the programs sessions in July and October.
Weincke will also be coaching Wagga pair Daniel Okerenyang and Kippy Langat with the duo selected in the long jump and the triple jump squads respectively.
There will be a feeling of familiarity for the local athletes with the trio regularly training with Weincke in Temora.
"It is actually a bit of a daunting challenge," Weincke said.
"I started looking into the coaches that coach the kids that are involved in it this year.
"One of the coaches is Nicola McDermott's coach.
"So that is the level that we are talking about, coaching former Olympians coaches."
McDermott's coach, Matt Horsnell is probably most well known for preparing Nicola for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she was able to win a silver medal in the high jump.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Despite the challenge ahead, Weincke believes that the program is not only a way for him to teach what he knows, but also pick up information from the other coaches.
"It'll be good, its all about spitballing with the other coaches and talking about a few different things," he said.
"You never know what you can pick up from different people, I think I'll learn just as much from them as they will learn from me.
"This program is about the athletes and the personal coaches getting as much information and getting their questions answered so they can move forward with what they have learnt."
In the past, coaches have been known to be hesitant to reveal their tips and tricks, but Weincke is more than happy to share what he has learnt during his career.
"I know in the past there has been a number of coaching forums and gatherings where each personal coach has been hesitant to reveal their personal secrets or tricks to other coaches," he said.
"I am more than happy to share everything I can and at the end of the day you want kids in Australia to go well."
Advertisement
Weincke is excited about the opportunity for the local athletes, with this being Langat's fifth year in the program while it will be the first for Krause and Okerenyang.
"Kippy is a bit of an old hat at it so he has been there four times before," he said.
"Daniel and Grace it is their first time due to their age, but they are at that amazing level and they won't be out of place at all."
The trio will get to go through a number of different sessions including strength conditioning in the gym and educational programs on nutrition and mental health.
Weincke is hoping to use the program to encourage a little healthy rivalry between the athletes.
"I am going to encourage that with the whole squad," he said.
Advertisement
"Sure they might be your biggest rival but the better they go, the better they will push you along as well."
The program has been set up to encourage NSW's best young athletes to be part of a state level squad, with Weincke declaring it opens a lot of different doorways once you are in the system.
"A lot of the Australian selectors have all got their eye on these people," he said.
"I'm really excited about it, it should be really good and it is a great opportunity."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.