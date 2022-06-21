The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 22, 2022

June 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: A 'golden opportunity' has been missed at Collingullie

'GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY' MISSED

Can't these fuel companies/investors see the golden opportunities to develop the five-acre site at Collingullie? ("Bewilderment as 12th service station planned for thoroughfare", The Daily Advertiser, June 21).

