Letters: A 'golden opportunity' has been missed at Collingullie

Can't these fuel companies/investors see the golden opportunities to develop the five-acre site at Collingullie? ("Bewilderment as 12th service station planned for thoroughfare", The Daily Advertiser, June 21).
Five busy highways now run through there. I travel a lot and haven't seen a place for volume of traffic to match what Collingullie offers. Just go look - and the site has council approval.
Some will consider this nit-picking, but in her letter in The DA of Tuesday, June 7 criticising Norm Alexander's earlier missive, shouldn't the words have been "should have" Mary, instead of "should of"?
It's such a common error these days, like that of radio and TV announcers and interviewers who say "a nother" instead of "another"!
Sick leave, or personal leave, whatever it goes by: if you have any left, consider yourself fortunate.
Most of us have now experienced COVID and were made to take the required seven to 14 days of isolation.
In some cases by now, it's been twice or three times. If you also contracted the flu after the fact, then that's more time you would have had off.
I work with people that come in less than well or cannot take time to be with their loved ones in ICU because they have exhausted all of their sick leave and simply cannot afford not to work.
Is it too much to ask that the government wave a political wand and reimburse us back that leave?
The Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year.
As we approach the end of the financial year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by June 30.
For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army, allowing us the privilege to be on the front line, walking alongside individuals doing it tough around the country, all with the mission of bringing hope and support to those who need it most.
For me, the Red Shield Appeal isn't just about raising much-needed funds for our 2000-plus services - it's about coming together to support one another, to remind our neighbours and local community that no matter how tough times are, we're here for each other, ready to give a helping hand when needed.
After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation.
When there's work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it.
And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.
To your readers, from all of us here at The Salvos, thank you - we couldn't do it without you.
