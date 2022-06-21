GIANTS Orange recorded a dominant 16-0 win over Brahman Bulls in Wagga Baseball Association's A grade competition on Sunday.
The season continued on Sunday with significant wins to both teams in both A and B grade.
Advertisement
The A grade competition saw the Brahman Bulls, coming off an upset win, go down 16-0 to the ladder leading Giants Orange.
Giants' Reid Kemna played a significant role in the win from the mound, throwing a formidable 11 strikeouts in five innings, while aggressive run support throughout the game bolstered Orange's lead.
Giants' Ben Hickey played a pivotal role with the bat, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and crossing the plate three times.
MORE SPORT NEWS
The B grade competition saw Jackals Red take on Giants Cream.
Despite a fight back in the final inning, Jackals held on comfortably to come away victorious in a 19-6 win.
Jackals' Joshua Sarantakos had an outstanding performance with the bat reaching base in all four of his plate appearances, capitalising and crossing the plate all four times and bringing in five runs for the game.
Sarantakos also had a quality day in the field at first base, providing four unassisted outs.
Despite the one-sided defeat, Giants' offense had a successful day with the bat however leaving runners on base proved costly, allowing the Jackals to capture the 19-6 win.
Next weekend's A grade competition will see a grand final rematch when Giants Orange take on Red Sox, while the B grade competition will see the Jackals derby, as Jackals Red take on Jackals Black.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.