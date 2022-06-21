After a three-year hiatus, the organisers of Ariah Park's famed Mary Gilmore Festival are gearing up for a major return.
The committee has put out a call for new committee members and fresh ideas in the lead up to the four-day music event to be held in October.
A long line-up of talent is set to take to the stage including bush balladeer Tom Maxwell along with famous country music talents Roydon Donohue and Owen Blundell.
It will also be the first time for former Ariah Park local and singer-songwriter Charly Hackett to perform at the festival.
"Going by the numbers of people we've had ringing up, this year's festival should be bigger and better than last time," festival chairman Chris Mutton said.
Applications to join the committee must be submitted to Temora Shire General Manager Gary Lavelle close this Friday June 24.
Named after famous writer and early Wagga resident Dame Mary Gilmore, the festival will run from October 12-16, coinciding with the ever-popular Warbirds Downunder Temora airshow.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
