The Rock-Yerong Creek are preparing for the back end of the season without first-year recruit James Demby.
Demby has a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) and is unlikely to return this year.
Advertisement
Demby had managed four games for the Magpies up until the halfway point of the season as he juggled travelling for football with his work commitments in the Army.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken said the club still hold out some hope that Demby can make a return.
"I spoke to him through the week and he'd had a scan and it's a partial tear of the ACL and the MCL. He's been referred to a surgeon," Aiken explained.
"The hard part is because he's in the Army and he's had a knee injury before and had an operation, when they have a second injury that requires an operation, they stop them playing from sport outside of work.
"So I'm hoping I'll hear more off him by the end of the week and he gets a good diagnosis that it will possibly heal itself with rest."
MORE SPORT NEWS
While the Magpies hold out hope, Aiken admits the odds are against Demby.
"He may be a chance of playing some footy at the back end of the year," he said.
"At the moment he's thinking it's going to be an operation and he won't play, so that's the worst case scenario and that's what the physio told him. So he's waiting to see the surgeon.
"But at this stage we're pretty much counting him out to be honest. It's going to be a six to 10 week injury and if you bring that into the equation that's pretty much season over.
"If I'm being fair dinkum he is probably done. I'm holding hope for him, but at this stage, his footy career is probably over for good, unless he gets out of the Army."
Demby previously spent time at Collingullie-Glenfield Park and South West Sydney Magpies before joining TRYC this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.