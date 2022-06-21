The Daily Advertiser
The Rock-Yerong Creek look set to be without James Demby for the remainder of the Farrer League season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:36am, first published 4:30am
INJURED: James Demby when at Collingullie-Glenfield Park back in 2019.

The Rock-Yerong Creek are preparing for the back end of the season without first-year recruit James Demby.

