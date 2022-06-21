WAGGA Tigers feel they're far better placed to test fellow top three teams over the next fortnight after extending their winning streak to six at Leeton-Whitton on Saturday.
The 63-38 win over the Crows ensured the Tigers leapfrogged Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong (both 6-2) on percentage after they dropped the first two games of the season.
A rematch against the Lions, who won the opening round clash 37-31, awaits at Robertson Oval on Saturday, before the Tigers host unbeaten Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes the following week.
Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard said the challenge comes at an ideal time for her side after they've built up some confidence.
We're looking forward to it, in particular this weekend. We managed to jump Ganmain into second position (on percentage) and we know what can easily change this weekend again," she said.
"The important thing for me is the girls are noticing within themselves they're having a better game each week.
"From where we are now to where we were the first time around, it's quite a significant improvement. We definitely didn't perform the last time around, but Ganmain would have grown a fair bit as well so who knows what can happen.
"The flow in our game has started to open up, everyone trusts each other and knows where they're going to be."
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
