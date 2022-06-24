Unique rural escape with views forever

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 9
This impressive home is peacefully nestled high in the hills with sweeping north-easterly views over Wagga's surrounds.
The Gelston Park property offers a stunning home with a versatile floor plan able to accomodate a multitude of dynamics set on 53 acres.
There are five bedrooms, all with built-in robes and a walk-in robe and ensuite to the main bedroom.
The main bathroom is beautifully presented with plenty of natural light flooding in.
There's also a separate shower room.
The hot water is solar-assisted to help keep utility bills low.
The spacious and functional laundry offers plenty of bench space and storage.
Step into the kitchen and be impressed by both the panoramic rural views looking outside and the high-end appliances inside.
The bi-fold window above the sink conveniently opens onto the entertaining area.
There's a separate formal dining room and a huge open-plan living area with a sun-filled atrium above the informal meals area.
Upstairs, the family living area flows to the covered outdoor balcony with captivating rural views.
From here, you can also see the sparkling in-ground swimming pool located at the rear of the home.
The home is kept comfortable all year round thanks to ceiling fans, ducted-evaporative cooling, reverse-cycle split system and slow-combustion wood heating.
Outside the home, the features continue with a chook run, basic stock yards with loading ramp, dam with pump for irrigation, more than 140,000-litres of water storage, and quality fencing.
There's a large, detached barn-style triple lock-up garage with controll-a-doors, a large-lined storage shed with adjoining shipping container and open machinery shed.
The space immediately around the home and garage is beautifully landscaped in a low-maintenance and water-efficient manner.
"This gorgeous offering could just be the epitome of unique country living at its finest," selling agent Jason Kelly said.
"With almost 400 square metres of living area in total, there's plenty of room for everyone.
"Go on, take the first step to a better lifestyle and call today, you won't be disappointed."
